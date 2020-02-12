Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. 7,105,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,273,906. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

