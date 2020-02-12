Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 58,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

