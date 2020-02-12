Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 252,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,573. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.