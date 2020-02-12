Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 78,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. 567,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,774. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

