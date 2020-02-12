Hancock Whitney Corp Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.19% of Hill-Rom worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

