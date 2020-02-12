Hancock Whitney Corp Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. 376,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

