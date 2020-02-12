Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 105,053 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,053 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.28% of MasTec worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1,298.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 17,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

