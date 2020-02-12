Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Eckhart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $37.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

