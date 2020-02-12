Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €143.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €140.68 ($163.58).

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €188.50 ($219.19). 83,289 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €176.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €161.31. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

