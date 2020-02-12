Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $15.98, approximately 139,696 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 145,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $94,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $666,344.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $25,887.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,934.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

