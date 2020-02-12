Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

