Head-To-Head Survey: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 10.56 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -11.34

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.67%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A N/A NanoString Technologies -72.30% -118.32% -41.75%

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats NanoString Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. Its lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. The company's products under discovery-stage or preclinical development include DSG3/1-CAART for targeting pathogenic B cells in patients with mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris; MuSK-CAART for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; and FVIII-CAART for use as an adjunctive therapy targeting a subset of patients with Hemophilia A. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

