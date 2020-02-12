Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

HCSG stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. 60,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,972. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

