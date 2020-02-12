Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Issues Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 207,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,274. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

