Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.35.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,297. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 228.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 187.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

