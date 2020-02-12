Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -191.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

