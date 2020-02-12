Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HINT stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 169 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 147,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,673. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.84.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

