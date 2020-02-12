Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $761.81 and last traded at $761.81, approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $758.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $721.63.

Hermes International SCA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HESAF)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

