Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $49,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,286. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

