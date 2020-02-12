Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 102.8% in January

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the January 15th total of 149,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

