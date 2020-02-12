High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.84

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 40276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price target on shares of High Arctic Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.58.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

