Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

