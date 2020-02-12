Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,169 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $101,082,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

