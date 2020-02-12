Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2,978.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,293,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.