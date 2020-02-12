Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

