Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Yum China by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $5,072,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Yum China by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 389,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.