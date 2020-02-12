Highwoods Properties Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
HIW opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 135,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 632,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 264,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
