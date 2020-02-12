Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $268.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $268,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 73,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $309.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.