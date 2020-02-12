HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. HMS has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 456.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.