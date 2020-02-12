Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Canon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAJ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

CAJ stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canon Inc has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

