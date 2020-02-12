Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 87 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter worth $279,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.90. 131,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,861. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

