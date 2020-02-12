Holistic Financial Partners Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.55. The stock had a trading volume of 304,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

