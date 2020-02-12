Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,496 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 1.41% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

HOLI stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

