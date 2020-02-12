Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.51. The company had a trading volume of 793,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,110. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $240.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.