Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Down 2.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.52, approximately 120,682 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 145,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.