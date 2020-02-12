Honest Market Capitalization Tops $391,535.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $391,535.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03565277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00258904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00145804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

