Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 68.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.25.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.