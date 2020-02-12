Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in BlackRock by 665.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in BlackRock by 68.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $570.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $524.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $571.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

