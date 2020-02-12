Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 370 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 293,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,920,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,174,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

