Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

