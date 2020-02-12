Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 449,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 268,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 157,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

