Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE:MPC opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

