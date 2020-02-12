Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,296,000 after purchasing an additional 179,596 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

