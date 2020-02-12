Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

