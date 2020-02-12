HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 132,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $75,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

