HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $37.44

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.66, but opened at $37.44. HSBC shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 2,362,263 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
