HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $37.44

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.66, but opened at $37.44. HSBC shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 2,362,263 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 54.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 242,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

