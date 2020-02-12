HSBC Reiterates “$70.00” Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $70.00 target price from HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.
XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.
XOM stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
