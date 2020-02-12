HSBC Reiterates “$70.00” Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $70.00 target price from HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

XOM stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

