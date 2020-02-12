Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,401.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 287,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 161,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,034. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

