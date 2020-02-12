I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0793 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $3,067.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01287635 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,977,294 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.