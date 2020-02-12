ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Atrion makes up 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Atrion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atrion by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 25.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter worth $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 28.6% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Atrion news, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $677.62. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $675.34 and a 52-week high of $948.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $720.51 and a 200 day moving average of $750.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.15.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.